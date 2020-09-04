Tomorrowland’s One World Radio welcomes Dillon Francis

Platinum selling artist and Los Angeles-based Dillon Francis – one of today’s most recognizable DJs and producers – is best known for pioneering the Moombahton genre and rising to fame with his snarky sense of humor.

Spoiling the People of Tomorrow with his uniquely curated Tomorrowland Friendship Mix on One World Radio, Dillon Francis is taking the listeners on an eclectic journey of sound with his pumping one-hour guest mix filled with 22 tracks – attacking the dancefloor with a bunch of party-starting anthems from artists including Akon, Sean Paul, Kid Cudi, Tchami, CamelPhat and Diplo.

The Tomorrowland Friendship Mix by Dillon Francis has debuted exclusively on One World Radio on Thursday September 3 at 20:00 CEST and is now available on multiple platforms : online, on the One World Radio app, YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, and TuneIn.